Mike Isaac

Twitter Poaches Facebook Marketing Head Kate Jhaveri

August 30, 2013 at 11:45 am PT

KateJhaveriTwitter has hired Facebook’s consumer and mobile marketing head Kate Jhaveri, AllThingsD has learned.

Jhaveri will join the microblogging company as senior director of consumer marketing, another move to bolster Twitter’s nascent consumer marketing efforts.

During her three years at Facebook, Jhaveri led marketing for the company’s platform and credits products, as well as the preferred marketing developers program. She also spent seven years in marketing at Microsoft, and a year at Apple on the Macbook marketing team.

Most recently, Jhaveri launched the marketing campaign for the debut of Facebook Home, the social giant’s Facebook-centric software effort for Android smartphones, including coordinating with mobile partners HTC and AT&T.

“Kate was a valuable member of Facebook’s team and we wish her the best of luck in the future,” a Facebook spokesperson told AllThingsD.

She begins her first day of work at Twitter on Tuesday, where she will report to head of marketing and communications Gabriel Stricker.

