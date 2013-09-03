Mike Isaac

Recent Posts by Mike Isaac

Twitter Taps Google Ad Director Christian Oestlien to Lead Growth

September 3, 2013 at 1:15 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

christian_oestlienTwitter has hired away Google display advertising product management director Christian Oestlien, according to sources, in an attempt to kickstart Twitter’s international growth efforts.

He’ll move into the position of senior director of growth and international for the microblogging service, reporting to VP of Product Michael Sippey.

It’s a key role for Twitter, which has lacked a true growth head over the past year since former VP of Growth Othman Laraki left the company. In the days ramping up to the company’s impending initial public offering — which sources said we should expect in early 2014 — Twitter’s focus rests on beefing up its revenue and continuing to grow the company’s user base outside of the United States.

Steadily bolstering user growth and engagement, however, is easier said than done. Twitter, according to sources, has issues with churn rate — in other words, keeping new users around after they’ve initially signed up. Over the past year the company has tried different types of email notifications and reminders to keep users coming back, and has gone as far as sticking a find/invite friends button on the top left-hand corner of users’ home streams. But it must do more to improve growth and retention, and perhaps take a different tack under Oestlien.

It’s worth noting that Twitter has made moves to beef this up in other areas recently, putting VP of International Growth Katie Stanton in Paris, VP of International Sales Shilesh Rao in Singapore and Sales Director Ali Jafari in Dublin.

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo has tried multiple times over the past few years to poach Oestlien, a seven-year Google vet who knew Costolo from their shared time at the search giant. Google, consequently, tried hard to get Oestlien to stay, according to sources, but ultimately lost out. Oestlien was most recently working on Google+ ads, as well as display ads and other business products for Google. (He also happens to be a Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert.)

Both Twitter and Google declined to comment.

Tagged with: ads, Christian Oestlien, Dick Costolo, display ads, Google, growth, Industry Moves, international growth, Twitter

In Wake of Delivery Delays, Amazon Offers Gift Cards to Customers

December 26, 2013 at 12:11 pm PT

RapGenius and Google: Tales in Growth Hacking Gone Wrong

December 26, 2013 at 9:52 am PT

Twitter Stock Has a Very Merry Christmas

December 26, 2013 at 6:45 am PT

Freshdesk Nabs $7 Million Series C

December 19, 2013 at 4:30 am PT

Tweets Are the New Black: NYT Reporter’s Twitter Book to Be Made for TV

December 18, 2013 at 9:57 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Just as the atom bomb was the weapon that was supposed to render war obsolete, the Internet seems like capitalism’s ultimate feat of self-destructive genius, an economic doomsday device rendering it impossible for anyone to ever make a profit off anything again. It’s especially hopeless for those whose work is easily digitized and accessed free of charge.

— Author Tim Kreider on not getting paid for one’s work