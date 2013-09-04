Peter Kafka

Answers Makes Another B2B Buy, This Time Via Easy2 Technologies

September 4, 2013 at 5:19 am PT

easy2 technologies answersAnswers, the Web company best known for its Answers.com site, has bought Easy2 Technologies, a software company that makes it easier for brands and retailers to add demos and other interactive features to their product listings.

If this deal sounds familiar, there’s a good reason: In May, Answers bought Webcollage, a software company that provides a similar service.

This is the third time in the last year that Answers, which makes most of its money serving ads to Answers.com visitors, has bought a company with a B2B retail focus. Last year, it bought ResellerRatings, which generates reviews that customers can leave when they leave an e-commerce site.

Privately held Answers isn’t releasing financial details on its newest transaction, but I’m told the purchase price is less than $20 million.

Answers, which tried and failed last year to buy About.com from the New York Times, now claims more than 200 million users for its main Q&A service, which most people end up encountering via search queries.

