Arik Hesseldahl

Recent Posts by Arik Hesseldahl

CrowdStrike Lands $30 Million Series B Led by Accel Partners

September 9, 2013 at 4:25 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

istockphoto_581154-pile-of-money

iStockphoto | dny59

In recent weeks or months, you may have heard this saying: “There are only two kinds of companies: Those that have been hacked, and those that don’t yet know they’ve been hacked.”

I’m told that the phrase originated at CrowdStrike, a computer-security firm based in Irvine, Calif. Today, that firm announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B round of venture capital funding led by Accel Partners, with its founding investor, the private equity firm Warburg Pincus, also participating. Accel partner Sameer Gandhi is joining CrowdStrike’s board of directors.

Security is obviously a big topic these days, given all the hacking that has been going on lately, whether it’s attacks on the New York Times by Syrian hackers bent on spreading propaganda, or theft of intellectual property by China’s People’s Liberation Army. If you’re running a company of any size, security has to be huge operational consideration.

Crowdstrike runs a cloud-based platform that uses advanced analytics and machine learning to analyze attacks in real time as they happen, and to determine who’s carrying out the attack. This problem of attribution is always a huge deal in computer-security circles. Once you know you’ve been attacked, you want to know who did it. Usually, you can find this out after the fact. It’s a little trickier to figure it out while the attack is still going on.

“We’ve built a platform that can identity the kind of attack that is being used, but we can also determine who’s behind it and what their motivation is,” said George Kurtz, CEO and co-founder.

The firm uses a big data and analytics platform to keep track of hacking groups around the world, and Kurtz said it can usually figure out who’s behind an attack, and shut it down.

Security has become a big focus at Accel, and it coincides with its efforts around big data. Its security-related investments include mobile security firm Lookout, Imperva and Tenable Security.

“It’s rare that a couple days go by and you don’t see an article about a major computer-security breach somewhere,” said Accel’s Gandi. “The nature and sophistication of the actual attacks has escalated dramatically, and so have the sources. We’ve gone beyond the days when it was splinter groups. Now they’re well-financed and sometimes state-sponsored groups that are not just vandalizing government and trade secrets. We’re looking for companies that aren’t taking just incremental steps. We’re looking for companies providing more protection.”

The round brings CrowdStrike’s total capital raised to $56 million. Kurtz said the funds will be used to boost its sales hiring and to build out its engineering team. He also sees the potential for acquisitions. “We’d like to have some cash in the bank to buy some great small technology companies,” he said.

Tagged with: Accel Partners, Crowdstrike, cyberwar, hackers, hacking, security, venture capital, Warburg Pincus

Apple Denies Working with NSA on iPhone Backdoor

December 31, 2013 at 8:49 am PT

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

December 30, 2013 at 12:15 pm PT

HP Is Negotiating to Settle Bribery Charges

December 30, 2013 at 8:45 am PT

CIOs Brand Enterprise Social Tools as Most Overhyped Technology of the Year

December 30, 2013 at 3:39 am PT

Malware Attacks by Syrian Pro-Government Hackers Are on the Rise

December 27, 2013 at 1:27 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

The problem with the Billionaire Savior phase of the newspaper collapse has always been that billionaires don’t tend to like the kind of authority-questioning journalism that upsets the status quo.

— Ryan Chittum, writing in the Columbia Journalism Review about the promise of Pierre Omidyar’s new media venture with Glenn Greenwald