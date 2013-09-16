Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

Upworthy Raises $8 Million for Clickbait With a Mission

September 16, 2013 at 4:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

upworthyCan you build a successful website by repackaging work done by other people?

Of course you can!

What about building a successful website by repackaging other people’s work, in service of a “mission-driven” agenda?

Yup, you can do that, too.

Upworthy, which didn’t exist 18 months ago, now claims more than 22 million visitors a month, all drawn in by stuff that the site didn’t make itself. What Upworthy does do is attach a new headline to the story, or video, which it tests against dozens of other headlines it tries out for maximum clickability and shareability.

Then it sends its stuff through social networks, primarily Facebook. Boom: Near-instant success.

That kind of traffic story would get anyone noticed, but Upworthy gets a bit of extra attention because of its heritage. It is co-founded by Eli Pariser, the former managing director of MoveOn.org, and Peter Koechley, the former managing editor of The Onion. And it was initially backed by bold-faced angels including New Republic owner Chris Hughes and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Upworthy also gets more attention because the for-profit company has an agenda — it wants to raise awareness about the things Koechley and Parser think are important.

For whatever reason, Pariser and Koechley are uncomfortable describing themselves as liberals or progressives. But if you look at the stuff they produce and promote, that sort of resolves itself.

Here, for instance, is the story the site was featuring on Sunday — a YouTube clip of a George Carlin HBO special, highlighting a bit about the Persian Gulf War, with this headline: “Why We Might Bomb Syria Is Explained Perfectly By — A Dead Comedian?

In any case, the site’s political bent hasn’t kept it from raising money. Last year, it raised $4 million in two seed rounds; now it has raised $8 million in a round led by Spark Capital, the VC firm currently basking in the glow of its early bets on Tumblr and Twitter.

Upworthy said it will spend that money on the tech and know-how that makes its stuff so click-worthy. But unlike the Huffington Post and BuzzFeed, two other sites that have parlayed clicks into original reporting budgets, Pariser and Koechley sid they won’t be ordering up their own stories on Syria, gay marriage or climate change.

And, while lots of investors have asked, the Upworthy guys said they have no intention of taking the traffic-making formula they’ve already built and making it “extensible,” which means that the site won’t be moving into sports coverage, or side-boob coverage. They also don’t plan on licensing out their knowledge to other sites.

Tagged with: Alexis Ohanian, BuzzFeed, Chris Hughes, Drudge Report, Eli Pariser, Facebook, funding, Gawker, Huffington Post, MoveOn, Peter Koechley, Spark Capital, The Onion, Tumblr, Twitter, Upworthy, video

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

First the NSA came for, well, jeez pretty much everybody’s data at this point, and I said nothing because wait how does this joke work

— Parker Higgins via Twitter