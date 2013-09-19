Here’s How YouTube’s Offline Videos Will Work (Memo)

YouTube is getting ready to make an important change, by letting people watch the site’s videos even when they’re not connected to the Internet.

Google announced the move in a vague blog post late Tuesday night, and I gave you a little more detail about how it will work this yesterday: You’ll need to use a YouTube mobile app to watch the videos, which will contain ads. You’ll have up to 48 hours to watch the stuff you take offline.

Now here’s a bit more detail about Google’s plans, via a e-mail YouTube sent out to “partners” — YouTube uploaders it has a commercial relationship with.

Most of the new stuff here deals with the logistics of the online/offline transfer. It’s also worth noting that YouTube says this does not apply to the movies and TV shows it offers for rent and purchase.

And again, note that YouTube assumes that offline viewability will be the default state for its videos — if you don’t want your stuff watched this way, you need to tell them.

One other note: While YouTube doesn’t say anything here about music videos — perhaps YouTube’s single most popular genre — I would be surprised if the music industry has given YouTube the ability to let people download music clips for free. I’m reasonably sure that YouTube has the rights to offer those clips for offline play, but only via a subscription service. YouTube declined to discuss that one.

Here’s a truncated version of YouTube’s mass email: