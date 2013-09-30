Delta to Equip Its 11,000 Pilots With Microsoft Surface 2 Tablets

Delta said on Monday that it plans to buy Surface 2 tablets using the Microsoft hardware to replace paper flight books for the airline’s 11,000 pilots.

The deployment will start later this year with pilots of 757 and 767 aircraft, with the goal of having all cockpits paperless by the end of next year. The Surface tablets will contain charts, reference documents and other information. Delta estimates that it can save $13 million in fuel costs by replacing the paper manuals.

American Airlines has been making a similar move, but using Apple iPads.

Delta has already been betting on Microsoft’s mobile technology. The airline is equipping its 19,000 flight attendants with Nokia Windows Phones running Microsoft’s Dynamics software to handle customer purchases.