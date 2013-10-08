John Paczkowski

Apple Will Hold Fall iPad Event on October 22

October 8, 2013

apple-oct-22-ipad-redApple has a couple more new products to announce before the year is out, and it plans to unveil them in a few weeks time.

People familiar with Apple’s plans tell AllThingsD that the company will hold its next invitation-only event on Tuesday, October 22. The focal point of the gathering will be the latest updates to the company’s iPad line, but the new Mac Pro and OS X Mavericks will likely get some stage time as well, I’m told.

The fifth-generation iPad is expected to feature a thinner, lighter design akin to the iPad mini’s, and an improved camera. It will run Apple’s new 64-bit A7 chip. The second-generation iPad mini will be upgraded with a retina display and also see the A7 incorporated into its innards. It’s not clear whether Apple’s new iPads will feature the Touch ID fingerprint sensor that recently debuted on the iPhone 5s, though that has been rumored.

Sources declined to specify where the event is to be held, and I’ve not been able to confirm a location. My understanding is that it will not be held at the California Theatre in San Jose, the site of the iPad mini’s unveiling in 2012. That leaves Apple’s Town Hall Auditorium in Cupertino and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco as the two most likely locations.

Worth noting: The date of Apple’s fall event coincides with both Nokia’s Innovation Reinvented showcase, and the retail debut of Microsoft’s new Surface 2 in the United States.

Reached for comment, Apple declined to give one.

Update: Current Editorials was first to report October 22 as the date of Apple’s fall event.

