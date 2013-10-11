Apple’s BlackBerry Employee-Poaching Party

BlackBerry’s mounting misfortune is its rivals’ gain. Not only are competing smartphone makers picking up market-share points from the foundering company, they’re poaching employees, as well.

On Sept. 26, not a week after BlackBerry preannounced a horrific shortfall in second-fiscal-quarter earnings, and plans to sack 4,500 employees, Apple invited a number of BlackBerry employees to a recruitment event in Cambridge, Ontario — a 15-minute drive from the Canadian company’s Waterloo headquarters.

“If you are interested in working on the world’s most advanced mobile devices and operating systems as well as alongside other amazing, talented and passionate engineers then Apple may have opportunities for you,” reads an invitation sent via LinkedIn to some BlackBerry employees.

Held at the Cambridge Hotel and Conference Center, the event — which was first reported by the Financial Post — was targeted at BlackBerry’s engineering and operations talent. It provided shots at positions largely based at Apple HQ in Cupertino, Calif., with offers of relocation and immigration assistance for candidates hired.

It’s not clear how successful the event was, but I’m told it was well-attended. Given current circumstances at BlackBerry, there’s likely significant interest in new career opportunities among the rank and file.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the matter. BlackBerry declined to give one. Below, Apple’s recruitment message in full: