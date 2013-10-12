Eric Johnson

Recent Posts by Eric Johnson

Google Is Working on Ingress for iOS, but It Won’t Be Ready Until 2014

October 12, 2013 at 12:00 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

7-ScannerZoomedGoogle’s mobile augmented-reality game Ingress, which has found a small but passionate audience on Android, is also coming to Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS, but not until next year.

Ingress product manager Brandon Badger confirmed the iOS plans in an interview yesterday with AllThingsD. The game launched into closed beta last November, and so far has racked up about one million activations, with hundreds of thousands of active players every month on Android phones.

Badger couldn’t say for sure when in 2014 the iOS version of Ingress would be available.

Ingress fan art

Thomas Hofmann/Google+ Ingress fan art

The game pits players around the world against one another as two teams, The Enlightened and The Resistance; players uncover clues about some mysterious new technology (a live story with new clues from Google every week) and claim local landmarks in the real world for their chosen side. Ingress players score points for their teams by exploring meatspace and collaborating with total strangers, both online and off.

A cursory Web search turns up an unauthorized iOS port of Ingress, but its creators warn: “Use at your own risk, a banning may result for using a 3rd party app.”

An official version of Ingress for iOS makes sense in the context of Google’s broader app strategy. As Walt Mossberg wrote earlier this year, “Google, Microsoft and Amazon are primarily software and services companies [… and] the Apple market is too big to ignore, even for its direct competitors.” Hence all the snazzy and full-featured iOS versions of the Gmail, SmartGlass and Kindle apps.

Badger added that Niantic Labs, the autonomous startup within Google that is responsible for both Ingress and Field Trip, wants to use what it has learned about location-based gaming from Ingress to build out a platform for outside developers of location-based games. Currently, Niantic’s devs are the only ones with access to a special version of Google’s local data, which allows them, for example, to feed Ingress players a custom map of local landmarks that looks more like something out of “The Matrix” than Google Maps.

A new “season” of the Ingress story, called 13Magnus begins today, with live-play events for the game’s faithful planned for 38 cities around the world over the next nine weeks. In the U.S., the season kicks off today in San Jose and Los Angeles, and finishes in San Francisco on Dec. 14.

Tagged with: 13Magnus, alternate reality, alternate reality game, Amazon, Android, App Store, Apple, ARG, Brandon Badger, games, Gmail, Google, Google maps, Google Play, Ingress, iOS, Kindle, local, Microsoft, mobile games, Niantic, Niantic Labs, SmartGlass, The Englightened, The Matrix, The Resistance

QuizUp Creator Plain Vanilla Games Raises Another $22 Million

December 26, 2013 at 9:40 am PT

AllThingsD Week in Review: WhatsApp vs. Bullshit Metrics and Apple’s Tearjerker Ad

December 22, 2013 at 5:30 pm PT

Atheer and Meta Want You to Touch Your Apps in Midair

December 19, 2013 at 1:52 pm PT

Despite Free-to-Play Explosion, Apple Puts Spotlight on Paid Games

December 18, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Why a Cozy Relationship Between Valve and Oculus VR Makes Perfect Sense

December 17, 2013 at 1:24 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

When AllThingsD began, we told readers we were aiming to present a fusion of new-media timeliness and energy with old-media standards for quality and ethics. And we hope you agree that we’ve done that.

— Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, in their farewell D post