Apple Announces October 22 Event: "We Still Have a Lot to Cover"

October 15, 2013

Apple_oct_inviteApple this morning distributed invitations to a special event at which it is expected to unveil the next iterations of the iPad and iPad mini. And it’s to be held on Oct. 22, just as AllThingsD said it would. Location: The Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, one of Apple’s preferred locations for big announcements like this.

“We still have a lot to cover,” reads the text of the invite. And, indeed, Apple does. As I noted last week, the focal point of Apple’s gathering next week will be the latest updates to the company’s iPad line, but the new Mac Pro and OS X Mavericks will likely get some stage time, as well.

The next version of the iPad, Apple’s fifth, is expected to feature a thinner, lighter design akin to the iPad mini’s, and an improved camera. It will run Apple’s new 64-bit A7 chip, sources said. The second-generation iPad mini will be upgraded with a Retina display, and will also likely see the A7 incorporated into its innards.

