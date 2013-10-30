Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

Chernin Group Buying Majority Stake in Crunchyroll, the Anime Subscription Site

October 30, 2013 at 11:58 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

crunchyrollThe Chernin Group is buying a controlling interest in Crunchyroll, the Web video site that specializes in selling subscriptions to Japanese animation.

People familiar with the transaction said Peter Chernin’s investor group is buying a majority stake in a deal that will value Crunchyroll at something less than $100 million.

A rep for Chernin declined to comment.

The San Francisco-based company had raised a reported $5 million from investors including Venrock and broadcaster/producer TV Tokyo. After the deal, TV Tokyo will still have a stake in the company, along with Crunchyroll managers, including CEO Kun Gao.

Chernin, the former chief operating officer at News Corp., has made a variety of bets on both Web video companies (see: Fullscreen) — and companies that specialize in Asian markets (see: CA Media).

The Crunchyroll deal neatly ties together both themes: The company has more than 200,000 subscribers paying up to $7 a month, primarily for Japanese anime.

Tagged with: anime, Asia, Crunchyroll, Peter Chernin, subscription, The Chernin Group, video

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

There was a worry before I started this that I was going to burn every bridge I had. But I realize now that there are some bridges that are worth burning.

— Valleywag editor Sam Biddle