Moto X Price Drops to $99 as Moto Maker Customization Comes to All Major Carriers

Motorola is hoping to capture a greater share of holiday sales by dropping the contract price of its phone to $99.99 and bringing its Moto Maker customizing option to all four major carriers.

“Your clothes, your dog, your body, your car …” Motorola said in a blog post. “You customize it all to express your personal style. Why should your smartphone be any different?”

The online customization tool allows Moto X buyers to choose front, back and accent colors, as well as personalize settings and add memory. Until now, it had been exclusively available to AT&T buyers.

Moto X also said that an upgrade to KitKat, the latest version of Android, is coming soon.

Google’s Motorola unit introduced the Moto X in August, playing up the ability to control the device by voice, a shake-to-camera feature, and a battery-saving feature that pulses the time and other information, reducing the need to wake the device.

Initial advertising highlighted the touchless control of the phone, as compared to “lazy” phones that required lots of touching. Motorola has since replaced the humorous spots with new ads that focus on the ability to customize the Moto X in lots of colors.