Salesforce Went Down for About Three Hours Today in North America and Europe

A system update that went awry appears to be the cause of a failure that took Salesforce.com down across much of North America and most of Europe. In some cases, the outage lasted for as long as three hours.

Salesforce acknowledged the outage on its System Status page, which shows that seven out of 17 instances in North America were affected, as were two out of four in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Two instances in the Asia Pacific region were unaffected.

According to a Salesforce statement, the problem began at a little before 9 pm ET last night. If you were trying to use Salesforce.com during the next three hours or so in the affected regions, you probably had trouble signing on.

The company said the preliminary findings point to planned maintenance on networking equipment that clearly didn’t go as planned.

The timing could have been better. On Monday Salesforce will report quarterly earnings. And, on the same day, the company’s Dreamforce conference gets under way in San Francisco. CEO Marc Benioff is giving a big keynote address on Tuesday that will more or less set the table for Salesforce’s agenda in 2014.

A lot of people took to Twitter to express their frustration. Here’s one.

@salesforce is having a major outage for 2+ hours now. Many nodes down. It seems we’re at the mercy of our cloud providers. — David Friedlander (@i_am_davidf) November 15, 2013

Anyway, here’s Salesforce’s statement, referring specifically to its NA2 instance in North America, but the message was the same across all the others.