Kara Swisher

Recent Posts by Kara Swisher

NAMG Confirms It Has Bought Scout From Fox Networks Group in Dude-Focused Content Roll-Up Bid

November 21, 2013 at 1:20 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

scout-logo_400x325

The North American Membership Group has confirmed a previous report by Business Insider that it had bought sports site Scout.com from the Fox Networks Group.

The price of the deal was not disclosed, but sources said it was substantially lower than the $60 million that News Corp. paid for it in 2005. The combined entity — described as a “new digital media network focused primarily on male enthusiasts” — will be led by Jim Heckman and be called Scout Media.

The merged companies are owned by New York-based private equity fund Pilot Group, which is run by well-known media and Internet exec Bob Pittman. The new Scout will aim to take advantage of its numerous content offerings, including football, basketball, baseball and outdoor enthusiast sports such as hunting and fishing, to attract both an audience and advertisers via cable television shows and on the Web, with a heavy emphasis on video.

The business, which NAMG said has over $100 million in combined revenue already, will center on both subscription and advertising revenue, as well as commerce. Presumably, it will get further funding to find other related properties to add to its portfolio.

Heckman’s recent job was as head of global media strategy at Yahoo, where he arrived after the Silicon Valley Internet giant bought his ad network company, 5to1.com. Heckman also founded Rivals.com, which was also sold to Yahoo.

Pilot Group has a range of investments in sites like Thrillist, Next New Networks, Rapleaf and TrialPay. 

Heckman said in an interview that he was aiming to create a premium content company targeted at men. “We’ve learned the male demographic is not easy to reach in a way brands require. It’s not hard to find scale for men, but often the content is sketchy,” he said. “Our new network checks all the boxes: Scale, professionally produced, clean, safe and in categories brands love like sports and outdoors.”

Tagged with: 5to1.com, advertiser, advertising, audience, baseball, basketball, Bob Pittman, brand, Business Insider, cable, content, demographic, enthusiast, fishinh, football, Fox Networks Group, hunting, interview, investment, Jim Heckman, male, men, NAMG, network, New York, News Corp., Next New Networks, North American Membership Group, outdoor, Pilot Group, portfolio, premium, private equity, property, RapLeaf, report, revenue, Rivals.com, scale, Scout Media, show, Silicon Valley, sports, subscription, television, Thrillist, TrialPay, video, Yahoo

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

December 31, 2013 at 2:00 pm PT

Some of Our Fave D Conference Videos Before AllThingsD Signs Off in 3 … 2 … 1 …

December 31, 2013 at 12:24 pm PT

How Can You Miss Us if We Won’t Go Away? Paczkowski and Swisher Highlights From AllThingsD.

December 30, 2013 at 7:48 am PT

Viral Video: Even Jerry Seinfeld Has a Drone. What’s With That?

December 30, 2013 at 4:29 am PT

The Longish Goodbye: Highlights From AllThingsD Staffers Johnson, Del Rey and Cha

December 28, 2013 at 2:40 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus