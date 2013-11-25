Jason Del Rey

Recent Posts by Jason Del Rey

If You Don’t Have the Lowest Prices for the Holidays, You Better Offer Free Shipping

November 25, 2013 at 4:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Today, Forrester Research is unveiling its annual U.S. holiday forecast for online retail. Not surprisingly, online sales are expected to grow this holiday season — a solid 15 percent (just like the last two years), to $78.7 billion.

But even with that positive outlook, it seems like this year, more than ever, online retailers need to offer some type of free-shipping option to compete.

Forrester cites the rise in popularity of free-shipping services such as Amazon Prime as setting shopper expectations that should ultimately pressure more retailers into free-shipping options.

“Many consumers will actually leave a site if it doesn’t offer free shipping,” the report reads. “It’s the second most common reason (behind price) why U.S. online buyers abandon purchases and go to another retailer. Moreover, shoppers may never make it to your site if you don’t offer it; Google Shopping now allows its users to sort search results by retailers that offer free shipping.”

On the positive side for e-commerce sellers, free-shipping minimum-purchase thresholds can often lure us shoppers into buying more than we had intended to.

Tagged with: Amazon Prime, Forrester Research, free shipping, holiday e-commerce sales, holiday sales

That Giant Bitcoin Crash in the Wake of China Restrictions? It Never Happened.

December 30, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

This Is What It Looks Like Inside an Amazon Warehouse (Photos)

December 23, 2013 at 7:30 am PT

A New Perk for Google Employees? It Could Be Low-Interest Personal Loans.

December 22, 2013 at 12:03 pm PT

By Setting Debit Limits Following Target Breach, Chase Looking Out for Itself, Too

December 22, 2013 at 8:03 am PT

As Amazon’s Stock Hits All-Time High, Warehouse Issues Under Scrutiny

December 21, 2013 at 3:00 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Nobody was excited about paying top dollar for a movie about WikiLeaks. A film about the origins of Pets.com would have done better.

— Gitesh Pandya of BoxOfficeGuru.com comments on the dreadful opening weekend box office numbers for “The Fifth Estate.”