Jason Del Rey

Recent Posts by Jason Del Rey

Afraid Amazon Will Crush Your Small Business? “Complaining Is Not a Strategy,” Says CEO Jeff Bezos.

December 2, 2013 at 7:06 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

jeff bezos with Kindle Fire HDX

Yes, all anyone really wants to discuss about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes” last night are the delivery drones.

But if you’re a small bookseller or retail shop struggling under the pressure of Amazon’s low prices, you were probably more interested in a different part of Charlie Rose’s Q&A with Bezos.

Following a line of questioning about Amazon’s thin or nonexistent margins and long-term view on investments, Rose approached the subject of competition. If you’re looking for some sympathy or compassion from Bezos, look away.

Charlie Rose: A lot of small book publishers and other smaller companies worry that the power of Amazon gives them no chance.

Jeff Bezos: You got to earn your keep in this world. When you invent something new, if customers come to the party, it’s disruptive to the old way.

Rose: Yeah, but I mean, there are areas where your power’s so great, and your margin — you’re prepared to make it so thin — that you can drive people out of business. And you have that kind of strength, and people worry: Is Amazon ruthless in their pursuit of market share?

Bezos: The Internet is disrupting every media industry, Charlie. You know, people can complain about that, but complaining is not a strategy. Amazon is not happening to book selling; the future is happening to book selling.

Later in the segment, Bezos acknowledged Amazon’s own mortality, which could explain his determination to stomp out competition.

“Companies have short life spans,” he said. “And Amazon will be disrupted one day.”

“The companies that are the shiniest and most important of any era … you wait a few decades and they’re gone,” he added.

But the acknowledgement makes Bezos’ lack of compassion toward fading businesses that much more striking, since Amazon may someday find itself in the same position.

The full “60 Minutes” segment is below, with the “no complaining” exchange starting around the 8:40 mark.

Tagged with: 60 Minutes, Amazon, Amazon Drone, Amazon Prime Air, book sellers, Charlie Rose, competition, low prices, Prime Air, unfair competition

That Giant Bitcoin Crash in the Wake of China Restrictions? It Never Happened.

December 30, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

This Is What It Looks Like Inside an Amazon Warehouse (Photos)

December 23, 2013 at 7:30 am PT

A New Perk for Google Employees? It Could Be Low-Interest Personal Loans.

December 22, 2013 at 12:03 pm PT

By Setting Debit Limits Following Target Breach, Chase Looking Out for Itself, Too

December 22, 2013 at 8:03 am PT

As Amazon’s Stock Hits All-Time High, Warehouse Issues Under Scrutiny

December 21, 2013 at 3:00 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus