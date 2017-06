Apple Gets Full Twitter Firehose With Topsy Acquisition

Apple has acquired Topsy Labs, a social media analysis firm specializing in charting Twitter trends. Price: Somewhere north of $200 million. Topsy, one of handful of companies with access to Twitter’s full “firehose” of tweets, recently unveiled a search engine capable of searching through the 425 billion or so tweets published to Twitter since the company’s debut in 2006. It’s not yet clear how Apple plans to use Topsy.