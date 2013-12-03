Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

YouTube’s Music Subscription Service Won’t Show Up This Year

December 3, 2013 at 5:36 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

YouTube Peter Kafka

Peter Kafka

Waiting for YouTube’s subscription music service? You’re going to have to be patient.

The video service, which is already the biggest free music service in the world, had planned on launching a paid service this year. Now that won’t happen until 2014.

People familiar with the company’s plan say it is now looking at a Q1 launch, though it doesn’t have a specific date nailed down. YouTube already has the licenses it needs from music owners to launch the service, but I’m told that the company isn’t satisfied with the product itself.

One issue for YouTube’s team to figure out: The best way to integrate user-generated content, like lipsyncs and mashups, along with conventional recordings and videos.

The decision to delay the launch is a relatively new one. As recently as late October, people in and outside of the company were expecting to see the service in 2013. And traces of a subscription service have shown up buried inside new versions of YouTube’s mobile app.

YouTube, which has never formally acknowledged the service, continues not do so. Here’s a non-statement from a YouTube rep: “We’re always working on new and better ways for people to enjoy YouTube content across all screens, and on giving partners more opportunities to reach their fans. However, we have nothing to announce at this time.”

Whenever YouTube Music does launch, it will be Google’s second music subscription service. Earlier this year Google’s Android unit launched its “All Access” service, which offers unlimited, on-demand streaming on PCs, phones and laptops for $10 a month, in much the same way rival services like Spotify do.

Tagged with: Android, Google, iPhone, music, Spotify, video, YouTube, YouTube Music

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Just as the atom bomb was the weapon that was supposed to render war obsolete, the Internet seems like capitalism’s ultimate feat of self-destructive genius, an economic doomsday device rendering it impossible for anyone to ever make a profit off anything again. It’s especially hopeless for those whose work is easily digitized and accessed free of charge.

— Author Tim Kreider on not getting paid for one’s work