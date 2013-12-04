Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

Filling Out Its Executive Team, Airbnb Hires Operations and HR Heads

December 4, 2013 at 5:03 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Airbnb has hired Varsha Rao as head of global operations, and Mark Levy as head of employee experience. Both started this week. In regular company terms, they are effectively the peer-to-peer travel company’s COO and head of HR.

Varsha Rao and Mark Levy

Varsha Rao and Mark Levy

Rao previously led operations at LivingSocial and was CEO of Singtel Digital Media in Singapore. Levy was chief talent officer at the creative agency Landor, and before that was in HR at Best Buy, Levi’s and Gap.

In an emailed statement, Airbnb said Rao would lead customer experience, trust and safety, as well as local operations. Levy, meanwhile, will head up talent, leadership and development and employee experience.

Valued at $2.7 billion last year, and now occupying one of the swankiest offices in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood, Airbnb has basically filled out its executive ranks. The company’s three founders — Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia — are CEO, CTO and CPO (chief product officer), respectively. Former Intuit finance exec Andrew Swain is CFO, former Yahoo lawyer Belinda Johnson is general counsel, former JetBlue and Hyatt exec Amy Curtis-McIntyre is CMO, and former Yahoo exec Kim Rubey leads communications. Joie de Vivre founder Chip Conley has a bit of a more unusual role as head of hospitality.

So, what’s next for the company, corporately speaking? In a conversation with reporters last month, Chesky said, “We don’t have any immediate plans for an IPO at this moment. There are good reasons [to go public], but we don’t have any at this time.” He also said the company had no plans to raise more money.

The company recently revamped its mobile apps to give better support for its hosts, who control the bulk of its customers’ experience. “By the end of this year, we want to be a primarily mobile company,” Chesky said.

Tagged with: Airbnb, ATD Facebook, Brian Chesky, Industry Moves, Mark Levy, Varsha Rao

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

When AllThingsD began, we told readers we were aiming to present a fusion of new-media timeliness and energy with old-media standards for quality and ethics. And we hope you agree that we’ve done that.

— Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, in their farewell D post