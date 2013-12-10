Jason Del Rey

Recent Posts by Jason Del Rey

Wireless Beacon Startup Estimote Lands $3.1 Million, Hires GroupMe Vet Steve Cheney

December 10, 2013 at 10:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Estimote, a Y Combinator graduate that makes wireless sensors — or beacons — that can be used to transmit information to nearby smartphones in environments such as retail shops, has snagged a $3.1 million seed round from a long list of venture firms and angel investors, including Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors, Betaworks and Bessemer Venture Partners. The company is also announcing the hire of former GroupMe business-development boss Steve Cheney, who will open Estimote’s New York City office and run business operations.

Tagged with Bessemer Venture Partners, BetaWorks, Eric Schmidt, Estimote, GroupMe, Innovation Endeavors, Steve Cheney, Y-Combinator

That Giant Bitcoin Crash in the Wake of China Restrictions? It Never Happened.

December 30, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

This Is What It Looks Like Inside an Amazon Warehouse (Photos)

December 23, 2013 at 7:30 am PT

A New Perk for Google Employees? It Could Be Low-Interest Personal Loans.

December 22, 2013 at 12:03 pm PT

By Setting Debit Limits Following Target Breach, Chase Looking Out for Itself, Too

December 22, 2013 at 8:03 am PT

As Amazon’s Stock Hits All-Time High, Warehouse Issues Under Scrutiny

December 21, 2013 at 3:00 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

The problem with the Billionaire Savior phase of the newspaper collapse has always been that billionaires don’t tend to like the kind of authority-questioning journalism that upsets the status quo.

— Ryan Chittum, writing in the Columbia Journalism Review about the promise of Pierre Omidyar’s new media venture with Glenn Greenwald