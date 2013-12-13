iPhones Dominate Sales at All Four Major U.S. Carriers

Apple’s latest iPhones are topping the charts at U.S. carriers.

That’s the latest from Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley, who says that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c have been among the top three sellers at all four major U.S. carriers during the past three months.

“Our surveys indicated continued strong sales of the iPhone 5s, as it was by far the top selling smartphone at all four tier-1 U.S. carriers and at most channels where the smartphone launched globally,” Walkley explained in a note to clients. “Our surveys also indicated steady iPhone 5c sales with the smartphone’s color options and more affordable price point proving popular with its intended audience.”

Prior to the launch of the iPhone 5s and 5c, the iPhone 5 was Apple’s sole Top 3 entrant at the big four carriers, and it held the top spot at AT&T alone; it was the second-most-popular handset at Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile, where Samsung’s Galaxy S4 led the pack.

But no longer. With the debut of the iPhone 5s and 5c, Apple has reclaimed the top spot and, in most cases, the third-place spot, as well. And it has held them for three months.

An impressive showing, and one that Walkley says bodes well for Apple’s quarterly iPhone shipments. Given strong sales and improved supplies of the 5s, the analyst raised his first-quarter 2014 iPhone shipment estimate to 54 million units from 52 million.