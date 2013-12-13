John Paczkowski

Recent Posts by John Paczkowski

iPhones Dominate Sales at All Four Major U.S. Carriers

December 13, 2013 at 3:05 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

iPhone5S_trioApple’s latest iPhones are topping the charts at U.S. carriers.

That’s the latest from Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley, who says that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c have been among the top three sellers at all four major U.S. carriers during the past three months.

“Our surveys indicated continued strong sales of the iPhone 5s, as it was by far the top selling smartphone at all four tier-1 U.S. carriers and at most channels where the smartphone launched globally,” Walkley explained in a note to clients. “Our surveys also indicated steady iPhone 5c sales with the smartphone’s color options and more affordable price point proving popular with its intended audience.”

Prior to the launch of the iPhone 5s and 5c, the iPhone 5 was Apple’s sole Top 3 entrant at the big four carriers, and it held the top spot at AT&T alone; it was the second-most-popular handset at Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile, where Samsung’s Galaxy S4 led the pack.

Canaccord_iPhone_survey

But no longer. With the debut of the iPhone 5s and 5c, Apple has reclaimed the top spot and, in most cases, the third-place spot, as well. And it has held them for three months.

An impressive showing, and one that Walkley says bodes well for Apple’s quarterly iPhone shipments. Given strong sales and improved supplies of the 5s, the analyst raised his first-quarter 2014 iPhone shipment estimate to 54 million units from 52 million.

Tagged with: Apple, AT&T, iPhone, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, Sprint, T-Mobile, T. Michael Walkley, Verizon

Late Start May Be Tempering China Mobile’s iPhone Preorders

December 30, 2013 at 10:17 am PT

Twitter’s Tanking

December 30, 2013 at 6:49 am PT

2013 Was a Good Year for Chromebooks

December 29, 2013 at 2:12 pm PT

BlackBerry Pulls Latest Twitter for BB10 Update

December 29, 2013 at 5:58 am PT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made $4.25 Million This Year

December 28, 2013 at 12:05 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

When AllThingsD began, we told readers we were aiming to present a fusion of new-media timeliness and energy with old-media standards for quality and ethics. And we hope you agree that we’ve done that.

— Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, in their farewell D post