Violin Memory Fires CEO Basile as IPO and Quarterly Results Disappoint

Violin Memory, the flash-storage player, just fired CEO Don Basile (pictured) in the wake of the lousy performance of its initial public offering and quarterly results that were worse than anyone expected.

The company named Howard A. Bain III, the chairman of its board, as interim CEO.

The news comes as Violin has turned out to be something of a disaster since its Sept. 27 IPO. Having priced at $9 a share, it opened for trading that day at $7.50, and raised $162 million in the process. Its shares have fallen by nearly 70 percent since then. And last month, it reported a quarterly loss that was nearly twice as bad as anyone expected: 85 cents a share on $28.3 million in sales. That’s versus a 44-cent loss on $32 million in revenue that analysts had expected.

Expectations had certainly been high for Violin, especially given all the venture capital money that had been poured into it. It raised at least $96 million in a pre-IPO round in February, and a year before that it raised $50 million. All told, it had raised more than $180 million over three years from venture capitalist firms including Highland Capital Partners, GE Capital, SAP Ventures, Juniper Networks and Toshiba.

Against the backdrop of last week’s IPO by rival Nimble Storage, the shares of which rose more than 60 percent in its debut, the optics of Violin’s weak performance are only getting worse, and rumors that Basile’s head was on the block have been rumbling for a few days.

According to its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Basile had been granted 2.5 million fully-vested Violin shares worth $6.8 million as of today’s price before the news was announced, for getting the company to an IPO by the end of September, which he did. Overall, he owns just under six million shares of the company, accounting for about 4.6 percent of the shares outstanding.

Numerous investigations by law firms that specialize in shareholder lawsuits are under way.

