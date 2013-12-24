A Christmas Message From Edward Snowden: “Asking Is Always Cheaper Than Spying” (Video)

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden appeared on Britain’s Channel 4 to deliver an “alternative” Christmas message to the world.

“A child born today will grow up with no conception of privacy at all,” said the man who blew the lid off the government’s controversial spying programs. “They’ll never know what it means to have a private moment to themselves, an unrecorded, unanalyzed thought.”

Too true, in this reasonable argument for privacy. As he also noted, if the government “really wants to know how we feel, asking is always cheaper than spying.”

Another good point, though, given the day, let’s be clear that Santa has been using a magic snowball to naughty-or-nice monitor us at no cost for centuries now.

Watch: