About Us

Executive Editors

Kara Swisher

Kara Swisher

Co-Executive Editor

Kara Swisher started covering digital issues for The Wall Street Journal’s San Francisco bureau in 1997 and also wrote the BoomTown column about the sector. With Walt Mossberg, she co-produces and co-hosts D: All Things Digital, a major high-tech and media conference.

close

close

Walt Mossberg

Walt Mossberg

Co-Executive Editor

Walt Mossberg is the author and creator of the weekly Personal Technology column in The Wall Street Journal, which has appeared since 1991.

close

close

News

John Paczkowski

John Paczkowski

Deputy Managing Editor

John Paczkowski has been poking fun at the tech industry and the personalities that drive it since 1997. From 1999 to 2007, he wrote the award-winning tech news Web log Good Morning Silicon Valley for the San Jose Mercury News, Silicon Valley’s daily newspaper.

close

close

Peter Kafka

Peter Kafka

Senior Editor

Peter Kafka has been covering media and technology since 1997, when he joined the staff of Forbes magazine. Most recently, he has been the managing editor of the tech and media Web site, Silicon Alley Insider.

close

close

Liz Gannes

Liz Gannes

Senior Editor

Liz Gannes has been a Silicon Valley-based business technology reporter since 2004, where she started her career as a reporter at Red Herring. She was the second employee at the technology blog network GigaOM, where she covered the rise of the social Web.

close

close

Ina Fried

Ina Fried

Senior Editor

Ina Fried has joined All Things Digital to cover wireless issues and devices, including tablets, smartphones and even some phones of average intelligence.

close

close

Arik Hesseldahl

Arik Hesseldahl

Senior Editor

Arik Hesseldahl has been covering technology since 1996, when he launched a weekly column devoted to a new-fangled thing called the Internet for The Idaho State Journal, where he was a business reporter at the time.

close

close

Mike Isaac

Mike Isaac

Senior Editor

Mike Isaac will cover the social web and its biggest players, including Facebook, Twitter and Google.

close

close

Jason Del Rey

Jason Del Rey

Senior Editor

Jason Del Rey has been a business journalist since 2007, when he joined Inc. magazine. There, he wrote about startups and fast-growing small businesses across all industries.

close

close

Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson

Community Manager

Eric Johnson joined All Things Digital in January 2012 as an intern, and then became Community Manager in October 2012. He now oversees social media operations and editorial projects and also regularly contributes articles about videogames.

close

close

Product News & Reviews

Katherine Boehret

Katherine Boehret

Reviews Editor

Katherine A. (Katie) Boehret is a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, where she has worked since 2002 in the office of columnist Walt Mossberg. She writes the weekly Digital Solution column, a review of consumer technology which appears every Wednesday.

close

close

Lauren Goode

Lauren Goode

Senior Reviewer

Lauren Goode joins AllThingsD from The Wall Street Journal Digital Network, where she was a multimedia producer and reporter from 2008 to 2011.

close

close

Bonnie Cha

Bonnie Cha

Senior Reviewer

Bonnie Cha began covering technology in 2002. She most recently spent eight years at CNET reviewing various consumer electronics, including printers, software, and smartphones, as well as reporting on the wireless industry.

close

close

Editors

John Murrell

John Murrell

Senior Editor, News

Following a trail originally blazed by John Paczkowski, John Murrell made his way to All Things Digital by way of the San Jose Mercury News.

close

close

Elizabeth Crane

Elizabeth Crane

Associate Editor, Copy

Elizabeth Crane began her writing and editing career penning business profiles and case studies back in the Web 1.0 heyday for the McGraw-Hill magazine UnixWorld/Open Computing.

Since then, she has freelanced for a wide range of magazines, Web sites and newspapers in and out of the technology sphere.

close

close

Joe Brown

Joe Brown

Associate Editor, News & Copy

A writer and editor with more than 25 years of experience in print and electronic media, Joe Brown worked for much of that time at the Washington Post and San Francisco Chronicle newspapers, before taking a gamble and moving to Las Vegas to work at the Las Vegas Sun newspaper and Las Vegas Weekly magazine.

close

close

Business, Site Operations and Conferences

Lia Lorenzano-Kennett

Lia Lorenzano-Kennett

General Manager, D: All Things Digital

Lia Lorenzano-Kennett started her career working for Guy Kawasaki at Apple Computer, producing its first-ever Worldwide Developers Conference. She has also produced Agenda, Demo, DevCon, Vortex and D: All Things Digital.

close

Adam Tow

Adam Tow

Senior Producer, Web and Multimedia

Adam Tow has over a decade of experience producing Web sites, most recently for AllThingsD.com, where he designed much of the site’s custom features and functionality. He has also created sites for Stanford University, Meraki, Eye-Fi, Sharpcast, and Palm.

close

close

Pete Mall

Pete Mall

Senior Developer

Pete Mall is a veteran open-source developer and contributing developer to WordPress and bbPress. He is a WordPress evangelist and a regular speaker on the WordCamp circuit and helped architect and develop the Network Administration Dashboard for WordPress 3.1.

close

Ed Daly

Ed Daly

Senior Group Administrator, D: All Things Digital

Ed Daly has performed behind-the-scenes support for the D: All Things Digital conference and AllThingsD.com.

close

Jill Pendergast

Jill Pendergast

Senior Producer, D: All Things Digital

Jill Pendergast is founder of JP Productions, a full-service conference and meeting planning company. With over 15 years of conference management, customer service and entertainment experience, she has produced successful events including D: All Things Digital.

close

Meg Burns

Meg Burns

Registration and Housing Manager, D: All Things Digital

Meg Burns has been the registration and housing manager for the past five D: All Things Digital conferences. She began working in event registration with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, then spent several years with IDG Event Management Group on such events as Agenda and Demo.

close

Interns

Thomas Johnson

Thomas Johnson

Intern

Thomas Johnson is a graduate journalism student at Stanford University. Before moving to California, he grew up in Miami and graduated from Florida International University, with a bachelor degree in journalism and in political science.

close

close

Vjeran Pavic

Vjeran Pavic

Intern

Vjeran Pavic is currently a student at Stanford University, where he is pursuing his masters degree in journalism. He recently graduated from Emerson College with a bachelors degree in journalism, with minors in marketing and photography.

close

close